Settling in at a new football club is bound to be difficult at any time, let alone if you’re also moving to a new league in a new country.

Not to mention if you’ve also become your club’s most expensive ever signing.

That’s precisely the scenario that faced Kai Havertz after he moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea, and the young German has admitted that it had been difficult for him at first.

“It was difficult for me, especially because the Premier League is a completely different league,” he told the official Chelsea website.

“It’s more intense and I noticed that in the first few games.

“It has gone pretty well for me recently but I think there is also still a lot of potential upwards. I want to exploit that in the next few weeks and months.

“The hat-trick [against Barnsley] was good for me. The start was a little difficult because I only trained with the team for five or six days, then played the first game right away.

“It was also a very big step for me to leave my family and familiar surroundings. Of course, it takes time to get it right.”

Now that the first few weeks are out of the way, Havertz can start to work on honing his partnership with fellow new boy, Timo Werner.

More Stories / Latest News Injury-hit star open to Rangers move but no approach made as yet Bid made: West Ham desperate to secure Benrahma before the transfer window closes Jack Grealish makes fitness admission a week after the Liverpool match

The pair know each others game inside out having played together for the German national team on many occasions.

Frank Lampard will surely be hoping that the strikers can score the goals that help fire the Blues towards a crack at the Premier League title and, in time, European success.