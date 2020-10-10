The next England game, against Belgium at Wembley on Sunday, is bound to be one of Gareth Southgate’s toughest tests as manager.

The ‘Red Devils’ as they’re known, are ranked as the best team in the world at present, and with the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and others at Roberto Martinez’s disposal, it’s easy to understand why.

Liverpool midfielder and Three Lions stalwart, Jordan Henderson, has reiterated exactly what he’s expecting from his team-mates, as they go looking for the victory that would see them leapfrog Belgium at the top of the League A Group 2 table.

“We need to have the same identity all the time – that’s playing with passion and desire and just being horrible to play against,” he is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“It’s about being really good defensively but also having flair and attacking license to go forward and cause problems, which I know we can do.

“It’s getting that balance. The most important thing is always having that intensity that we know can trouble opposition.”

A true warrior in every sense of the word, should Southgate pick Henderson to start, we can be assured that he will fight for every ball and make every challenge.

If his team-mates follow suit, then there’s every chance the Three Lions will be victorious on Sunday night.