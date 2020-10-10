Man United know what they need to do as race for Dayot Upamecano hots up

Manchester United know that in order to be in with a chance of landing highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano the Reds will need to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Upamecano, 21, joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in January 2017 in a move which cost Julian Nagelsmann’s side just £9m, as per TransferMarkt.

Since the talented defender’s arrival in Germany, he has emerged as one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs during a spell which saw him guide his side to last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Having seen a summer move at the end of last season ruled out due to renewing his contract with RB Leipzig, the commanding centre-back will have a new £40m release clause come into play at the end of this season.

Upamecano’s new minimum release clause is the driving force behind speculation suggesting the talented Frenchman could be set for a summer 2021 RB Leipzig departure.

According to The Mirror European giants Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain are leading the charge to land Upamecano next summer with Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane also a big admirer of the Frenchman.

However, with United also in the mix to secure the RB Leipzig defender the Reds reportedly understand that in order to be successful in their pursuit they will need to ensure they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Upamecano is understood to only be willing to entertain offers from Europe’s biggest clubs who are featuring on the continent’s biggest stage.