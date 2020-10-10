It’s unlikely that Man United’s array of panic signings on deadline day will be enough to elevate them back to the elite level, so it’s not a surprise to hear that plans are already being made for future windows.

You also wonder if they’ve heaped so much pressure on themselves by failing to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer, and they didn’t do anything to address the disaster in the centre of their defence either.

Mundo Deportivo have quoted the Daily Star in saying that United are making plans to move for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane, and his contract situation means that there could be something in this.

They confirm that his current deal runs out in 2022 and there’s still no sign of a renewal being agreed, so next summer could be their last chance to cash in for a giant fee.

Sergio Ramos is also coming to the end of his deal and possibly his career, so you have to think Zidane won’t want to lose both of his centre backs at the same time, so Real should be doing all they can to keep Varane.

There’s also the possibility that this is coming from the French defender’s camp to try and scare Real into offering that new contract, so there’s a lot of different considerations to make here.

From United’s point of view he’s a world class defender and would clearly be an upgrade on their current options, so he would be a fantastic signing if they can pull this off.

It will come down to his contract so this will only start to get interesting if he doesn’t sign an extension before the summer, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.