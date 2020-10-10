Menu

Marcus Rashford MBE: Man Utd striker reveals delight with inclusion on Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arise Marcus Rashford MBE. The Manchester United forward has been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

That’s reported by the BBC, who note that Rashford’s solo efforts to convince the government to perform a U-turn on their decision to discontinue food vouchers for 1.3M qualifying children in the UK over the summer school break.

Since his emergence under Louis Van Gaal, Rashford has established himself as a fully-fledged starter for Man United, as well as an England international under Gareth Southgate.

MORE: Man United fans get a first look at Edinson Cavani in the club shirt

Though just 22-years-old, Rashford is fast become a national icon as a result of his performances on the pitch and efforts to fight child poverty in the UK off it.

He has been awarded an MBE, which is very rare for a player still playing the game of football – let alone someone as early in their career as Rashford is.

Here’s what the United man had to say in wake of receiving the honour – he looks delighted, and who can blame him?

More Stories / Latest News
Worrying signs at Man United as star blames toxic dressing room for forcing him out of the club
Photo: Man United fans get a first look at Edinson Cavani in the club shirt
Date set for Gareth Bale’s long-awaited second Spurs debut vs West Ham

There will be more than a million children thankful for what Rashford has done to fight for them and ensure they don’t go hungry over the summer, and hundreds of thousands of parents breathing a sigh of relief.

This honour could not have been given to a more measured and impressive young man. Congratulations, Marcus.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.