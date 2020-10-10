Man United’s Edinson Cavani determined to succeed in club’s famous number-seven shirt

Manchester United’s latest big-name signing Edinson Cavani has reiterated his determination to be a success as Old Trafford and has promised fans he’ll do everything in his power to live up to past legends who have worn the club’s famous number-seven shirt.

Cavani, 33, joined Man United on a free transfer on deadline day after his contract with former club Paris-Saint Germain expired earlier this year, the striker’s move was confirmed on ManUtd.com.

The elite striker has enjoyed a hugely successful playing career after spells with Palmero, Napoli and most recently Paris-Saint Germain have seen the South American rack-up 341 goals in 556 appearances in all competitions.

During his seven years with Ligue giants Paris-Saint Germain (2013-2020), Cavani lifted 22 trophies including a staggering six Ligue 1 titles.

In light of Cavani’s latest move to the illustrious Premier League to play for 20-times winners Man United, the South American has been gifted the Reds’ famous number-seven shirt.

Man United’s number-seven shirt has been made iconic after club legends such as George Best, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo all wore the shirt.

Speaking to the Telegraph about the responsibility wearing the iconic shirt carries, the 33-year-old said: “Yes, it’s a fantastic challenge, and an exciting responsibility too, which I’m accepting with the best will in the world, and like I said, I’ll be working really hard to perform at my very best so I can leave that number, that shirt, just how it was left by those players you just mentioned.

“It’s a great number, I got to wear it with the national team as well. But I honestly believe that the number you wear is more of an off-the-field thing. That’s where it counts for more. I know that once you’re out on the pitch, the number you have on your shirt has no influence.

“But when you get the chance to pull on the no.7 shirt at Manchester United, which has been worn by some top, top players who have been legends here in this country and at this club, it really is a nice responsibility to have. I enjoy challenges and, as I said to you, I hope that I can do it great justice and leave it in as high regard as the many great players who have worn this shirt before me.”