Paul Pogba’s Real Madrid plea set to fall on deaf ears as midfielder plays with Devil’s fire

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s recent ‘come and get me’ plea to Real Madrid has reportedly fallen on deaf ears after Los Blancos rule a future move for the Frenchman out.

Pogba, 27, rejoined United in 2016 from Juventus after departing the Reds’ youth academy in 2012.

Pogba’s return to United cost the Reds an eye-watering £94.5m, as per TransferMarkt with the World Cup winner going on to feature in over 160 matches in all competitions for his side’s senior first-team.

Despite being directly involved in 66 goals in four seasons, the Frenchman has always been the subject of speculation surrounding a possible move away from United with the likes of his former club Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid seemingly favourites to land the midfielder, as per Sky Sports.

However, the current noise surrounding the opinion-splitting Pogba comes from his own mouth, speaking whilst on international break, United’s number-six admitted that playing for Real Madrid one day was a dream of his, as per BBC Sport.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Saturday’s hardcopy edition of French outlet AS (via Sports Witness) who claim that Pogba’s call to Zinedine Zidane has fallen on deaf ears with the Spanish giants ‘completely’ ruling a transfer out.

The report goes onto claim that super-agent Mino Raiola who represents Pogba has been made aware that Real Madrid view Paris-Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga as the club’s primary transfer targets.

It is believed that Pogba’s recent public comments come in light of ‘completely broken’ relationship between Raiolo and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.