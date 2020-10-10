Menu

(Photo) Paul Pogba makes light of last weekend’s crushing 6-1 defeat with latest Instagram post

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has appeared to make light of his side’s crushing 6-1 defeat to Spurs last weekend after the Frenchman posted an image on his social media with compatriot and Spurs’ keeper Hugo Lloris.

Pogba, 27, who is currently on international duty with Lloris saw his side fall to a humiliating 6-1 defeat last weekend as Spurs’ forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min ran riot at Old Trafford.

In response to last weekend’s devastating loss, Pogba has appeared to make a light-hearted joke suggesting there are no hard feelings with international team-mate Lloris.

We hope Roy Keane and Graeme Souness don’t see this.

  1. Stuart says:
    October 10, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Get rid.

