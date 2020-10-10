According to Spanish publication Marca, Bayern Munich had identified Real Madrid starlet Fede Valverde as their prime target for the recent transfer window.

Marca report that Bayern’s primary plan was to strengthen their midfield before the new season started, a department that was weakened by the exit of Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool.

It’s claimed that the Bavarians wanted Valverde to bolster in this area, but Madrid made it clear that the 22-year-old was unavailable.

Marca state that neither Madrid or Valverde contemplated a transfer, with the promising Uruguayan firmly focused on continuing to be an important first-team player for Los Blancos.

Hansi Flick did end up strengthening in the middle of the park in the end, with the signing of Marc Roca from Espanyol.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona did the right thing by resisting Man United’s interest in star this summer after he’s awarded La Liga Player of the Month The considerable signing bonus that Manchester United paid to Edinson Cavani Great news for Man City as star looks set to commit the rest of his career to the club

Marca claim that Valverde was the perfect option for Bayern as they believe his athleticism and ability to drive forward would be ideal for their style of play.

It’s added that the interest has done nothing to change the ‘good’ relationship between the two clubs.

It would certainly take some doing for the La Liga champions to part with the midfielder, as Valverde only signed a new contract with the Bernabeu outfit last year.

Valverde came off the bench in Madrid’s opener against Real Sociedad but has since started for Zinedine Zidane’s side, helping them reel off three wins in a row.

Valverde arrived in the Spanish capital from Penarol in the summer of 2016, the ace has been an important first-team player and breath of fresh air to the side since the doomed 18/19 season.