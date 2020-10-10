Brazil icon linked with fairy tale return, wage demands potential stumbling block

Football icon Robinho is keen on a move back to Santos, who are interested, but the Brazilian side are currently struggling to meet his wage demands, as per GloboEsporte.

Robinho, who began his career at Santos, has made over 200 previous appearances for his boyhood side. Having emerged through the club’s academy, he went on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan in a glistening career.

Now 36-years-old, and having left Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer, Robinho finds himself without a club and searching for a destination to enjoy the swansong of his professional career.

GloboEsporte believe that Santos are seriously interested in bringing Robinho back to the club, which would be a fitting end to his career, to sign off where he began. However, the report notes that the club president is currently deeming the transfer financially unviable.

Any player who possesses talent as supreme as Robinho did during his heyday deserves a fairy tale send-off – his off the field controversies of recent years aside.

As of right now, it doesn’t look as though he’s going to get one – just yet – but GloboEsporte claim that this is far from over. He’ll be keeping his fingers crossed, no doubt.