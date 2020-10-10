Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has been waxing lyrical about the influence of manager Antonio Conte, revealing just how happy he is to be playing at the San Siro.

Lukaku netted 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United before calling time on his spell in the Premier League and embarking on pastures green in Serie A with Inter.

His manager at the San Siro – Antonio Conte, formerly of Chelsea. It appears to have been a match made in heaven, with the Belgian scoring 37 in 54 since signing for the Italian heavyweights.

He has now shed light on the relationship with his manager which has seen his time in the famous black and blue stripes be such a great success, during an interview with Festival dello Sport. The comments have been helpfully translated into English by Sempre Inter.

“Conte has improved me in all ways. Thanks to the coach I understood who I am, it’s the first thing that needs to be understood. I knew that he and Inter were the best choice from the first training session and I gave 100% from the beginning. We want to win something.”

It’s great to see Lukaku flying high. He was a player that was dearly underappreciated at Old Trafford, playing in a side which was not creating a great deal of chances and still managing to find the back of the net. He’s proven the Red Devils faithful wrong at Inter, that’s for sure.