Solskjaer’s damning ‘if that was my son’ comments on Erik Lamela’s actions in Man United defeat to Spurs

In the midst of last weekend’s hectic Premier League action, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s post-game comments on the incident between Erik Lamela and Anthony Martial somewhat flew under the radar.

Martial was shown a straight red card for brushing his hand across the winger’s neck after the pair clashed during a corner in the first-half.

The referee’s decision to give Martial his marching orders were extremely controversial as this seemed like a very soft calling of violent conduct, especially when combined with Lamela’s theatric response.

Solskjaer labelled Lamela’s action an ‘absolute joke’ in the post-match press conference before exclaiming that if his son did that he’d be living on ‘water and bread for two weeks’.

Rolling back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reaction to Erik Lamela's actions in the post-match press conference… pic.twitter.com/WXpFXQ8x1I — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 10, 2020

With that coming under violent conduct, United will now be without Martial for the next three Premier League games. Perhaps Edinson Cavani will have the chance to make an impact over this period.

We’ve seen some terrible decisions from referees and VAR since the new season started, what needs to be done to stop these kinds of things from happening?

In an incident like this, Martial did lash out violently, but Lamela certainly did enough to warrant being been sent off as well.