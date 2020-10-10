The considerable signing bonus that Manchester United paid to Edinson Cavani

On the latest edition of Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles’ Transfer Window Podcast, it has been reported that Manchester United paid Edinson Cavani a massive signing bonus of €9m.

The Manchester outfit announced the signature of Cavani on Deadline Day, with the 33-year-old signing an initial one-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months.

Duncan Castles has found via contacts at Benfica – who tried to recruit the centre-forward earlier this summer, that the Red Devils handed Cavani a signing-on-fee of €9m after joining on a free transfer.

Castles also reported how much the Uruguayan will be earning during is time at Old Trafford, with more on the striker’s wages here.

It was a real shame to see Cavani’s time at PSG end on a sour note after the South American was a key part of the most successful period in the club’s entire history, winning 19 trophies during his spell.

Cavani’s contract situation led to him acting as a rotation option to Mauro Icardi, with the star also leaving in May and not being part of the run to the Champions League final.

Despite that, El Matador still managed to score seven goals and provide three assists in 22 appearances.

Unfortunately, Cavani’s arrival seems to spell the end of boyhood United fan Odion Ighalo’s role as the rotation/backup centre-forward.

It will be interesting to see whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will tinker with the formation or even put Anthony Martial back out wide in a bid to hand Cavani a starting role.

It would be crazy for United to leave Cavani as a bench and alternative option considering the amount of money they’ve pumped into this ‘free transfer’.