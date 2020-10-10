The wages that Manchester United will pay Edinson Cavani after sealing free transfer

On the latest edition of Ian McGarry and Duncan Castles’ Transfer Window Podcast, the wages that Edinson Cavani will earn after joining Manchester United on Deadline Day were discussed.

Duncan Castles cites the comments from former Portugal international Paulo Futre, who has the inside track on Cavani after being part of negotiations to try and bring the striker to Benfica.

Futre discussed Cavani’s move to United on Portuguese television recently, with the 54-year-old claiming that the the striker’s brother showed him the contract offer during a meeting.

Castles adds that Futre found that the 33-year-old will earn €10m net a season, as well as €2m in bonuses. Futre actually swore on his sons’ lives that this information was correct.

United announced the signature of Cavani on Deadline Day, with the experienced striker signing an initial one-year contract that includes the option of a further 12 months.

Castles also corroborated the €10m figure with information from France, who followed the Uruguayan’s transfer saga after he of course left Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Castles and McGarry were both surprised to see the Manchester outfit leave this deal so late, in a move that will now likely rule Cavani out of the game against Newcastle as he’s self-isolating.

Cavani’s contract situation led to his time at PSG ending on a sour note, with the striker actually leaving in May and not being around for their run to the Champions League final.

El Matador played second-fiddle to Mauro Icardi last season but still managed to score seven goals and provide three assists in 22 appearances. Cavani ace boasts 391 career goals for club and country.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has another option to call on at centre-forward to challenge Anthony Martial who is respectfully more experienced and proven than boyhood fan Odion Ighalo.