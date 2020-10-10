Transfer survey: Football agents pick best and worst deals of the summer

According to The Athletic who have ran a transfer survey, 18 top football agents have been asked to offer their thoughts on which deals of the summer are the best and the worst pieces of business.

READ MORE: Fans of Premier League clubs to be charged extortionate amount to watch live games not on TV

The Premier League, undeterred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continued to spend upwards of £1bn during this summer’s transfer window with the likes of Kai Havertz to Chelsea for £72m and Ruben Dias to Manchester City for £61.2m being two of the biggest deals.

However, according to The Athletic, who asked 18 football agents to vote on who was the best and worst transfer, the representatives have decided that Thiago Alcantara’s switch to Liverpool for £19.8m was the most sensible deal of the window.

Unfortunately for Manchester United fans, the sport’s representatives are convinced that their new-signing Edinson Cavani is the worst piece of business carried out this summer.

How strange that during a summer when United refused to bend over backwards to meet agent’s ludicrous demands to pay ten of millions that the representatives would be left with a bitter taste in their mouths.

Having said that, if signing a goalscorer who has banged in over 340 senior career goals in just over 550 appearances for FREE is a bad piece of business, then I suppose it’s a good job agents are paid to represent players and not identify them.

The survey’s full results are below:

Best:

1. Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool (£19.8m) | Voted 28%

2. James Rodriguez to Everton (Free) | Voted 22%

3. Allan to Everton (£22.5m) | Voted 11%

4. Callum Wilson to Newcastle United (£20.03m) | 11%

5. Gareth Bale to Tottenham Hotspur (Loan) | Voted 6%

6. Ben Godfrey to Everton (£24.75m) | Voted 6%

7. Diogo Jota to Liverpool (£40.23m) | Voted 6%

8. Emi Martinez to Aston Villa (£15.66m) | Voted 6%

9. Thomas Partey to Arsenal (£45m) | Voted 6%

Worst:

1. Edinson Cavani to Man United (Free) | Voted 28%

2. Donny van de Beek to Man United (£31.5m) | Voted 11%

3. Nathan Ake to Man City (£40.77m) | Voted 6%

4. Amad Diallo to Man United (£18.9m) | Voted 6%

5. Grady Diangana to West Brom (£12.15m) | Voted 6%

6. Wesley Fofana to Leicester City (£31.5m) | Voted 6%

7. Kai Havertz to Chelsea (£72m) | Voted 6%

8. Thomas Partey to Arsenal (£45m) | Voted 6%

9. Callum Robinson to West Brom (Undisclosed) | Voted 6%

* Transfer fees taken from TransferMarkt does not include add-ons