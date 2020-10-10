Robin van Persie has named his top five Dutch players of all-time, and there’s no room for Arjen Robben – or any player he actually played with for that matter.

Oftentimes when players are asked these type of questions during interviews they will demonstrate their unshakeable loyalty to the friends they made during their time in the game.

van Persie, however, has always come across as a refreshingly plain-talking player. He was never in it to make friends. He’s happy to say whatever he wants to say and offer no apologies for it.

One person who may be due an apology, though, is compatriot Arjen Robben, one of the most talented and decorated players that the Netherlands have ever produced – and there’s been a few.

When asked to name his top five Dutch players ever, RvP is quoted by De Telegraaf omitting the man who he shared so many international appearances with:

“Johan Cruijff, Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard”

It’s an incredibly talented list chosen from a pool of supremely talented players, but Robben could be forgiven for feeling a little aggrieved not to be included.

Or, he just won’t care, which will probably be the case in truth.