Video: Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho scores brilliant header for Brazil to continue encouraging form

In the 73rd minute of Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia, Philippe Coutinho made it 5-0 to the Samba stars with a wonderful header.

Superstar Neymar skipped down the left-wing before floating a dangerous cross into the middle of the box, Coutinho’s darting run put him in fine position to take advantage.

The 28-year-old still had plenty to do though, Coutinho still managed to head the ball into the back of the net despite being sandwiched between two Bolivia players.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

This fine performance whilst out on international duty adds to the attacking midfielder’s encouraging start to the new La Liga campaign, with Coutinho scoring once and assisting two in three appearances.