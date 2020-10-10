Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech marks return from injury with fine assist on international duty

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea summer arrival Hakim Ziyech marked his return to action with an assist for Morocco against Senegal yesterday evening.

Ziyech was involved in the Blues’ pre-season training, but picked up a knee injury during a friendly match with Brighton. He is subsequently yet to make his competitive debut.

That didn’t stop Morocco calling him up for international duty over the current break, though. Nor did it stop them introducing him as a substitute against Senegal yesterday night.

MORE: Chelsea ace to take advantage of open window to seal exit in the next few days

Ziyech taking to the field will likely have been to the displeasure of manager Frank Lampard, but the Chelsea gaffer will have been pleased to see his new-boy provide an assist on his return.

From a dead-ball, Ziyech’s gorgeous cross was nodded home by his teammate.

More Stories / Latest News
Robin van Persie shuns world-class ex-teammate as he picks all-time best Dutch players
Video: Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino nets deadly double for Brazil in 5-0 thumping
“After 90 minutes I’ve lost £400,000” – Nicklas Bendtner reveals all about shocking night at casino

All signs point to Ziyech being available for selection after the international break. With Christian Pulisic now also fit and available, you have to think there’s exciting times ahead for Chelsea fans.

More Stories Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.