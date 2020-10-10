Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech marks return from injury with fine assist on international duty

Chelsea summer arrival Hakim Ziyech marked his return to action with an assist for Morocco against Senegal yesterday evening.

Ziyech was involved in the Blues’ pre-season training, but picked up a knee injury during a friendly match with Brighton. He is subsequently yet to make his competitive debut.

That didn’t stop Morocco calling him up for international duty over the current break, though. Nor did it stop them introducing him as a substitute against Senegal yesterday night.

Ziyech taking to the field will likely have been to the displeasure of manager Frank Lampard, but the Chelsea gaffer will have been pleased to see his new-boy provide an assist on his return.

From a dead-ball, Ziyech’s gorgeous cross was nodded home by his teammate.

The return of Hakim Ziyech against Senegal. For the happiness of all. ? pic.twitter.com/ltl2IOXy3N — T-Ziyech (@TeamZiyech) October 9, 2020

All signs point to Ziyech being available for selection after the international break. With Christian Pulisic now also fit and available, you have to think there’s exciting times ahead for Chelsea fans.