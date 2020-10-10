Video: Under-fire Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga looks world-class in Spain training save compilation

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has come under fire in recent months – but does this video posted on his Instagram account suggest a comeback could be on the cards?

World-record-holding Kepa had a decent enough first season at Stamford Bridge, but his form tailed off during Frank Lampard’s debut campaign in charge of the Blues.

Lampard initially dropped the Spaniard in favour of starting veteran Willy Caballero, before making his move over the summer to secure the services of Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Mendy started both of Chelsea’s two fixtures before the international break, suggesting that Kepa may have lost his starting spot in SW6 for good.

However, Kepa, who kept a clean sheet for his native Spain earlier this week, looks to still have possess the goalkeeping prowess which led to Chelsea making their move to sign him.

Have a look at this compilation of saves he shared from Spain training on his Instagram page. He looks world-class!