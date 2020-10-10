Video: Gareth Southgate heaps praise on Man United star Marcus Rashford after MBE announcement

There’s not been a lot to be happy or proud about in recent months, but Marcus Rashford has done some amazing charity work lately and it’s great to see him getting recognition.

It says a lot about the state of the country where someone has been getting criticised for doing all he can to help disadvantaged kids, but he’s proven himself to be a genuine role model for everyone and the MBE is thoroughly deserved.

England manager Gareth Southgate was recently asked about his player and the announcement, and you can see how proud he is: