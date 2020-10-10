There’s nothing like a good old knees up to bring a football squad together, and that’s exactly what happened when Jorginho picked up a guitar at a dinner for the Italian national team.
Everyone seemed in good spirits as the Chelsea midfielder belted out a rendition of the Oasis classic, ‘Wonderwall.’
His team-mates couldn’t resist joining in the singalong fun, which is bound to have lightened the mood in the camp as the Azzurri enjoyed some downtime.
Jorginho got his guitar out and had the whole Italy squad singing Oasis – Wonderwall ?pic.twitter.com/WCzE1VNspb
— Goal (@goal) October 10, 2020