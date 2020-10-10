Liverpool striker Roberto ‘Bobby’ Firmino netted a brace for Brazil overnight during their 5-0 thumping of Bolivia.

Firmino is considered the more passive of Jurgen Klopp’s famous front three, at least in terms of his goal scoring output, but he had no problems finding the back of the net for his country last night.

The first of Firmino’s brace came following an intelligent run to the back post to fire in Renan Lodi’s low-drive across the penalty area. He couldn’t miss from there!

What’s impressive about Firmino’s second is you can see him running from within his own half, busting a gut to get into the penalty area before executing a smart finish through the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Firmino is yet to score in any of his five appearances for Liverpool this season. Perhaps it pays to play with wide-men who value a cross into the box over padding their own goal scoring stats.

Although, it’s their goal output that separates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah from their counterparts – but after seeing Firmino’s fine finishing last night, maybe they’ll be more inclined to pass to him!