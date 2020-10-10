Both Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho can consider themselves lucky after England manager, Gareth Southgate, handed them a swift reprieve.

The Chelsea player returned home after his match last weekend to a house full of people hosting a surprise party.

Rather than telling them to disperse, Abraham, along with Blues team-mate, Ben Chilwell, and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, decided to enjoy themselves, paying no regard to current coronavirus protocols.

Their insouciance was yet another headache for Southgate to deal with, coming as it did in the wake of the problems that Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood created for the national team.

Chilwell has an unrelated illness and won’t play against Belgium this weekend according to BBC Sport, however, Southgate has brought Abraham and Sancho back into the fold.

“They’re back with the group and we move forward,” the manager is reported as saying by BBC Sport.

“Tammy and Jadon both trained on Saturday and everyone is available. They’ve missed a bit of training so that’s a bit of a concern but it’s done.”

More Stories / Latest News England legend tips Man United to move for Saint-Maximin if this happens Video: Jorginho and his Italian team-mates belt out Wonderwall at dinner ‘We want him to stay’ – Man City make their position crystal clear over this key figure

Both youngsters can consider themselves extremely lucky, particularly Sancho who has breached protocols for the second time.

Back at the beginning of lockdown, he went and got his hair cut and got a dressing down from his Dortmund team-mates and paymasters as a result.