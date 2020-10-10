Since Man City finally broke their English top-flight title hoodoo in 2012, the decade has proven to be incredibly fruitful for them.

Roberto Mancini will always be remembered as the coach who brought the glory days back to the club, with Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola taking on the baton.

Under the latter, some of the football that has been played has been out of this world, but City have never come close to winning a longed-for Champions League even if they’ve dominated domestically for the most part under the Catalan.

That could be the perfect reason for him to continue in the hot-seat at a club he’s already been at for longer than the spells he had coaching at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

The club certainly want that to happen and have made as much clear in no uncertain terms.

“It speaks as to how far the club has come that Pep has done his longest managerial tenure with us,” City’s chief operating officer, Omar Berrada, is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“That means that he is happy being here. He is comfortable here. Pep is the best manager in the world and we want him to stay.

“We will have a conversation with him at the right time and hope he does extend his stay because his contribution has been enormous and will be long-lasting.

“Those conversations will happen at the right time but our position is very clear: we do want him to stay.”

Perhaps the only thing that could scupper that particular working relationship is Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t really care’ – Man City star unmoved by Messi rumours ‘It was difficult for me’ – New Chelsea signing admits Premier League transition is hard work Injury-hit star open to Rangers move but no approach made as yet

Should former president, Joan Laporta, win again, there’s every chance he’ll want to get the band back together for one last hurrah.

Guardiola might see something poetic about coaching Lionel Messi at the beginning and end of his career too.