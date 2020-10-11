Arsene Wenger hints at his preferred successor to Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has hinted that he’d like another ex-player to follow Mikel Arteta as the club’s manager, with Thierry Henry perhaps his dream candidate.

The Frenchman spent 22 years in charge of the Gunners and is a club legend, with the north Londoners struggling in the rebuilding process since he left.

Unai Emery initially replaced Wenger but didn’t last that long after a poor performance as manager, though the team’s fortunes have improved since Arteta took over.

Another former Arsenal star embarking on a career in management is Henry, perhaps the club’s greatest ever player, and Wenger responded to the idea of him one day taking over in a Q&A in the Guardian.

“Well, I wish. I hope that Thierry Henry is successful in his career as a manager, and if he’s successful as a manager he might one day come back to Arsenal,” Wenger said.

“But I especially wish that we go back to win the championship before that happens. For example, now we have Mikel Arteta in charge, why should we not do it? A club is about identity. Identity is about values and values are about the people who carry these values. And so it’s important there is a continuity on that front for me.”

Arsenal fans will surely agree with this, as it seems very clear that Arteta has settled better than Emery did at the club due to his connection to the team from his time there as a player.