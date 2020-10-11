Arsenal may have to wait until next summer to land key target as January approach expected to fail

Arsenal’s chase for Houssem Aouar looked like it would eventually end in success this summer, but they had to admit defeat and Thomas Partey arrived instead.

Partey and Aouar are different types of players so you have to think the eventual goal was to bring both players in, so all eyes will be on Arsenal in January to see if they can finally get Lyon to sell their star man.

A report from The Metro has confirmed that Aouar is still a key target and they are expected to come back with another approach in January, but it’s expected to fail.

The point to Aouar making comments about being happy to stay at Lyon for another season, while he’s just starting to break into the French national side so he could have an outside chance of making the Euro 2021 squad.

Players don’t tend to move in the January before a major tournament because the risk of not settling can often ruin their chances of a call up, so it looks like Arsenal will need to wait until next summer at least before they can move for Aouar.

They should be in a better financial position to make that move so that’s always a plus, but they also risk other teams getting their act together and making an offer that The Gunners can’t match.