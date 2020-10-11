Arsenal offered £5m for Mesut Ozil by a club who can afford to meet his wage demands

The situation with Mesut Ozil at Arsenal is a sad one to see from a neutral perspective, but it’s hard to know what the German midfielder is hoping will happen here.

In his prime he was a wonderful player to watch who could find space and drag defences all over the place, but he is a passenger in the defensive phase and the biggest clubs won’t tolerate that anymore.

Mikel Arteta’s tactics are built on teamwork and work rate so Ozil doesn’t have a place at The Emirates anymore, while it’s hard to see any mid table clubs being able to afford his wages.

That means he’ll probably need to look to MLS or the Middle East if he wants to maintain a similar wage packet, and an offer has come in that would fit that criteria:

?Al-Nassr ?? ?? ofreció £5.000.000 al Arsenal ???? por Mesut Özil y el club está dispuesto a desprenderse de él.

*??Al alemán?? le ofrecen un millonario contrato por dos temporadas, pero su intención es firme: por ahora no desea marcharse pese a que no es tenido en cuenta. pic.twitter.com/EXkiBxTVST — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) October 11, 2020

The report claims that Arsenal are happy to let him go so it’s likely that offer will be accepted, while Al-Nassr are also able to offer a big wage so money wouldn’t be a problem here, but it still sounds like Ozil doesn’t want to go.

They even confirm that he’s likely to reject this even though he knows his time at Arsenal is over, so it will be interesting to see what kind of move he’s actually looking for.