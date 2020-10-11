Arsenal starlet listed alongside Reyna and Ansu Fati as the top rated teenager in Europe

Mikel Arteta has turned things round so quickly at Arsenal that it’s easy to forget how bleak things actually looked at The Emirates for large parts of last season.

One of the few bright spots was the emergence of Bukayo Saka, but it was also concerning to see that he was in danger of being turned into a versatile option who might struggle to nail down a regular spot.

He looked promising as an attacking full back but Kieran Tierney is the automatic starter in the side now, so it means Saka can now find a regular spot higher up the pitch.

He’s still finding himself in and out of the team while it’s also possible that Arteta still doesn’t know exactly how to use him, but he keeps impressing and he’s been listed with some very impressive names here:

? Top rated teenagers in Europe's top five leagues this season ? Giovanni Reyna (@BVB) – 8.14

? Ansu Fati (@FCBarcelona) – 8.13

? Bukayo Saka (@Arsenal) – 7.21 pic.twitter.com/RdcTjNERO2 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 11, 2020

He is capable of playing in the central areas and he could certainly be a game changer in there with his pace against the weaker teams, but his long term future should be on the wing where he’s able to stand out.

Ansu Fati and Gio Reyna are talked about as some of the next superstars in the world game, so it’s positive for Arsenal to have a prospect who’s in the same realm.