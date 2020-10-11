Menu

Video: Jack Butland transfer to Liverpool might be the worst idea ever judging by this clip of his recent errors

Liverpool are being linked with a surprise transfer swoop for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland following the dire form of Adrian.

The Spaniard committed an error against Aston Villa and was generally unconvincing in a 7-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Then again, Liverpool fans might not be too keen to see the Mirror reporting of their club’s negotiations for Butland to replace him.

Just look at how he’s been performing in the Championship in recent times…

Once touted as a likely England number one, Butland’s career seems to have gone majorly downhill, and we’re not sure he’s really an upgrade on Adrian at this point.

We can see why Stoke City might be more than willing to let him go, though, with these awful errors leading to him losing his place in the Potters’ first XI.

