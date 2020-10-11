Lucas Torreira has sent a very classy message to Arsenal and their fans after being sent out on loan to Atletico Madrid for the upcoming season.

The Uruguayan described that it’s been an ‘absolute privilege’ to play for the north London outfit since joining following the 2018 World Cup, adding that he’ll ‘catch up soon’.

Torreira signed off the respectful post with ‘Once a Gunner…always a Gunner!!’, in a message that will certainly please supporters.

The combative midfielder followed it up with a post signalling that Arsenal are ‘forever’ in his heart.

It was an absolute privilege playing for Arsenal these last two seasons!

Thanks a lot!

We catch up soon!

Once a Gunner…always a Gunner!!??? #LT11??? pic.twitter.com/k7iNGtxgLn — Lucas Torreira #LT14 (@LTorreira34) October 10, 2020

Torreira slipped down the pecking order in his second season at Arsenal, starting only 23 of his 39 appearances across all competitions last term.

Mikel Arteta secured a quality defensive midfield option with a shock Deadline Day swoop for Thomas Partey, at least Diego Simeone hasn’t been left too stuck with Torreira joining on loan.

According to the Metro via Sport890, Torreira’s agent has claimed that the loan deal doesn’t include a permanent option – in a potentially massive boost for the Gunners.

The 24-year-old still has plenty of time to prove himself as a key player for the Gunners in the future, Torreira really went above and beyond with this classy message after leaving for Atletico on loan.