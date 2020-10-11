Edinson Cavani sends message to fellow Manchester United strikers

Manchester United’s new signing Edinson Cavani has offered his advice to fellow strikers Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The youthful trio could have a huge amount to learn from their experienced new team-mate, with Cavani enjoying a superb career at the highest level for much of the last decade.

The 33-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain as their all-time leading scorer this summer, and recently linked up with Man Utd on a free transfer.

This could end up being a fine move, with Cavani now able to offer some wisdom to the club’s younger forwards.

Rashford, Martial and Greenwood have all shown plenty of potential, but they could do well to also take Cavani’s words of advice on board here.

When asked by United’s official site about what advice he could give to United’s other strikers, the Uruguay international said: “Look, I don’t think that there’s any better advice than simply working hard on a football pitch or in a training session. Because you don’t win any game by just turning up and walking out on the field. You start to win the game during the training sessions, you start to win the game by how you prepare for it.

“For that you need to start working before the game in the days leading up to it. I think you can sometimes, through your ability, demonstrate certain things by example, without even needing to speak. But I think this can depend on each individual and the desire that they have to grow and improve as a player and how much they really want to win and to compete.

“I’m coming here to do my very best, as I told you, and I’m here to offer a little bit of my experience to the squad, to the manager, and I’m ready and willing to do the very best I can, and to give the best that I can give. So that’s kind of my aim as I arrive here, very keen to make myself available to my team-mates. After that it depends on each individual, what they want to take on board and what they want to leave alone. That’s a bit like how I see football.”

Despite these wise words, we recently spoke to Ed of PSG Talk, and he played down the suggestion that Cavani has the personality to be much of a leader in the dressing room.

“Cavani didn’t love backing up Icardi and when Zlatan was in Paris, he reluctantly moved out wide to accommodate the striker in the starting lineup,” Ed told CaughtOffside.

“Cavani isn’t a player that will publicly complain if he’s not getting minutes or played out of position so in that sense, he’s a good teammate, but I wouldn’t call him a leader.

“His personality is unique and I’m not sure many other footballers can relate. This is a guy who enjoys shearing sheep and swinging a scythe on his farm in Uruguay.

“He may offer a few pointers about positioning for United’s young players but I can’t seem him taking them under his wing or wearing the captain’s armband.”