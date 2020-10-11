(Photo) Chelsea star provides injury update from treatment table

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has provided an encouraging injury update from the treatment table in a post on his Instagram page.

The Senegal international insists he just has a minor knock, and that he’s working to come back stronger…

Chelsea need Mendy to be fit after his important summer transfer from Rennes, with Frank Lampard moving to replace the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Blues fans won’t want to see Kepa back in goal for too long after his dire performances, with Mendy looking a clear upgrade based on his form in Ligue 1.