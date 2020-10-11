Chelsea summer signing in line for debut despite withdrawing from international squad

Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech could finally be in line for his debut in the club’s next Premier League game against Southampton.

The Morocco international is yet to feature for the Blues due to being injured, but he got some minutes under his belt for his national team in this international break.

According to the Metro, although Ziyech has now left the Morocco squad, he still looks to be in line to finally make an appearance for Frank Lampard’s side against the Saints.

The 27-year-old looked a top performer for Ajax and should be a useful addition to this Chelsea squad after they lost both Pedro and Willian this summer.

Chelsea haven’t made the most convincing start to the season, despite the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz also moving to Stamford Bridge in this transfer window and seeing plenty of playing time so far.

It’s clear the west London giants could do with a bit more up front, and Ziyech now looks close to being able to provide that.