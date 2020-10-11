Menu

Chelsea summer signing in line for debut despite withdrawing from international squad

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea new-boy Hakim Ziyech could finally be in line for his debut in the club’s next Premier League game against Southampton.

The Morocco international is yet to feature for the Blues due to being injured, but he got some minutes under his belt for his national team in this international break.

MORE: (Photo) Chelsea star provides injury update from treatment table

According to the Metro, although Ziyech has now left the Morocco squad, he still looks to be in line to finally make an appearance for Frank Lampard’s side against the Saints.

The 27-year-old looked a top performer for Ajax and should be a useful addition to this Chelsea squad after they lost both Pedro and Willian this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United new-boy explains choosing Old Trafford transfer over Euro giants
(Photo) Chelsea star provides injury update from treatment table
Manchester United to get second chance to sign winger target for reduced fee of around £45million

Chelsea haven’t made the most convincing start to the season, despite the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz also moving to Stamford Bridge in this transfer window and seeing plenty of playing time so far.

It’s clear the west London giants could do with a bit more up front, and Ziyech now looks close to being able to provide that.

More Stories Frank Lampard Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.