Manchester United are reportedly the likely next destination for Tottenham attacking midfielder Dele Alli as his future looks in doubt.

The England international has not had the easiest start to the season under Jose Mourinho, and some fans may be surprised he’s still at the club after the recent closing of the summer transfer window.

Alli was being linked with Paris Saint-Germain by the Telegraph towards the end of the window, but he ended up staying put, though Man Utd are now being linked with a possible January move for him by Don Balon.

The 24-year-old has often looked a top class player in his career so far, though it does seem like he might benefit from a new challenge after a dip in his performances for Spurs.

United could benefit from bringing Alli in this winter if he can get back to his best, with the former MK Dons youngster still likely to be an upgrade on attackers like Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford.

Don Balon claim Tottenham will accept a cut-price deal for Alli and let him go for around £45million, with replacements already in mind for him.