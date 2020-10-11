Menu

Ed Woodward will sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Norwegian does not turn form around

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly ‘prepared’ to give under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boot if the Norwegian cannot turn the club’s on-field fortunes around.

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes unleashes furious rant at team-mates and blasts manager’s tactics during shocking half-time outburst

Solskjaer took over from former manager Jose Mourinho and was announced as United’s permanent manager in March 2019 after a four-month spell as interim manager. The Norwegian’s case to become his former side’s new manager was helped after a famous 3-2 Champions League comeback against Paris-Saint Germain.

However, despite a decent end to the 2019-20 campaign including a top-three finish and two cup finals, Solskjaer has once again come under intense criticism after an abysmal start to the new 2020-21 season.

United have managed just one Premier League victory out of their first three matches with one of the side’s two defeats including a 6-1 thrashing against Mourinho’s Spurs.

According to a recent report from The Mirror the United hierarchy are ‘prepared’ to sack Solskjaer if the club legend cannot improve the side’s fortunes.

The report claims that vice executive-chairman Woodward is willing to put sentiment aside for the long-term future of the club in a situation which could result in Solskjaer being shown the door.

More Stories / Latest News
Bruno Fernandes unleashes furious rant at team-mates and blasts manager’s tactics during shocking half-time outburst
Arsenal legend slams club chiefs over cost of Thomas Partey transfer and Gunnersaurus decision
(Photo) Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara signals that he’s recovered from coronavirus

It is also understood that senior officials within the club are conscious of the fact highly-rated manager Mauricio Pochettino is still available and would be willing to offer him the Old Trafford hot-seat should Solskjaer continue to fail to deliver.

More Stories Ed Woodward Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.