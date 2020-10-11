Ed Woodward will sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if Norwegian does not turn form around

Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is reportedly ‘prepared’ to give under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the boot if the Norwegian cannot turn the club’s on-field fortunes around.

Solskjaer took over from former manager Jose Mourinho and was announced as United’s permanent manager in March 2019 after a four-month spell as interim manager. The Norwegian’s case to become his former side’s new manager was helped after a famous 3-2 Champions League comeback against Paris-Saint Germain.

However, despite a decent end to the 2019-20 campaign including a top-three finish and two cup finals, Solskjaer has once again come under intense criticism after an abysmal start to the new 2020-21 season.

United have managed just one Premier League victory out of their first three matches with one of the side’s two defeats including a 6-1 thrashing against Mourinho’s Spurs.

According to a recent report from The Mirror the United hierarchy are ‘prepared’ to sack Solskjaer if the club legend cannot improve the side’s fortunes.

The report claims that vice executive-chairman Woodward is willing to put sentiment aside for the long-term future of the club in a situation which could result in Solskjaer being shown the door.

It is also understood that senior officials within the club are conscious of the fact highly-rated manager Mauricio Pochettino is still available and would be willing to offer him the Old Trafford hot-seat should Solskjaer continue to fail to deliver.