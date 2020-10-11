Fee agreed: West Ham look set to sign exciting attacker for £30m if they can agree personal terms

It’s inevitable that the best players will be cherry picked from the Championship teams who fail to get promoted, but it was starting to look like Said Benrahma had run out of options.

The Brentford star was their key player last season as they lost out on the final day of the season and then in the play off final, so there was no surprise that the rumours of a summer move started up.

The transfer window came and went without a big move so it looked like he would be stuck at Brentford until January at least, but he now has the chance to move to West Ham with the domestic window staying open until the 16th October:

Club-to-club agreement for Said Benrahma to join West Ham from Brentford. £30m inc add-ons. Medical likely Weds after int’l duty. Per @JacobSteinberg personal terms still to be done, @SkySportsLyall 1st w/ info last night #WHUFC #BrentfordFC @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/gG4TVCZ9Wt — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 11, 2020

The reports indicate that a fee has been agreed between the two sides, but West Ham will still need to agree personal terms with Benrahma and convince him that it would be the right move for him.

At least it would give him the chance to play in the Premier League but he might feel that he’s worthy of a better move, so there’s a chance he could decide to hold out until January to see what else is on offer.

There’s no sign of any other interest and it sounds like the deal with West Ham would go through next Wednesday once he’s able to do a medical, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this to see how it works out.