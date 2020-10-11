Menu

“I’m sure he was the problem” – These fans ridicule Man United for selling Romelu Lukaku after he scores vs England

It was inevitable that Romelu Lukaku would score against England this afternoon, but it was also inevitable that he would score goals no matter who he plays for or against.

Obviously his spell at Man United goes down as the notable exception to that rule, although he still managed to score 42 times in his two years at Old Trafford.

The fact that United have been a basket case of a club before and after Lukaku shows that he wasn’t the problem at all, while reports have since come out to suggest that he left due to certain players creating a toxic atmosphere in the changing room.

He’s become a key player for Inter Milan since leaving United and the fans must be pulling their hair out after seeing him excel while the club scrambled about to panic sign Edinson Cavani on deadline day.

It’s starting to look like a horrible decision from the Old Trafford club, and plenty of fans on Twitter have heaped the criticism on United for letting him go:

