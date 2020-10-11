“I’m sure he was the problem” – These fans ridicule Man United for selling Romelu Lukaku after he scores vs England

It was inevitable that Romelu Lukaku would score against England this afternoon, but it was also inevitable that he would score goals no matter who he plays for or against.

Obviously his spell at Man United goes down as the notable exception to that rule, although he still managed to score 42 times in his two years at Old Trafford.

The fact that United have been a basket case of a club before and after Lukaku shows that he wasn’t the problem at all, while reports have since come out to suggest that he left due to certain players creating a toxic atmosphere in the changing room.

He’s become a key player for Inter Milan since leaving United and the fans must be pulling their hair out after seeing him excel while the club scrambled about to panic sign Edinson Cavani on deadline day.

It’s starting to look like a horrible decision from the Old Trafford club, and plenty of fans on Twitter have heaped the criticism on United for letting him go:

Since 2016 @RomeluLukaku9 has 44 caps for Belgium and scored 42 times ?? pic.twitter.com/sMVcFdgkIG — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 11, 2020

Do you think Man United regret getting rid of Lukaku yet? Say what you like about him, but he's scored goals wherever he has been. #ENGBEL — John Pile (@John_Pile) October 11, 2020

Absolutely love to hear commentators lavish praise on @RomeluLukaku9

Vindication after the disrespect the man faced at Man United. — Captain Uddeepants (@UddeepanS) October 11, 2020

LOL @ManUtd for selling lukaku — Lewis Cawthorne (@LewCawthorne90) October 11, 2020

Romelu Lukaku may not be the most talented on the ball but boy does he know where the net is. 115 Premier League goals before the age of 27 tells the story. Remarkable that Man United decided to get rid of him. #ENGBEL — Sean Wilson (@WilsonFC2012) October 11, 2020

Why did Man United get rid of Lukaku? Looks pretty good to me, better than what they currently have anyway #ENGBEL — DannyBoy (@LeachysCleaner) October 11, 2020

Man united really went from Romelu Lukaku to Ighalo???? — HK (@Fodenszns) October 11, 2020