Tottenham are reportedly the firm favourites to seal a transfer deal for Swansea City defender Joe Rodon this week.

Spurs are being strongly linked with the £18million-rated centre-back in a report from the Daily Star, which suggests the presence of fellow Wales international Gareth Bale could swing things in their favour.

The report also mentions that Manchester United have been one of the teams to look at Rodon this summer, and in truth the Red Devils would probably still do well to try and sign him before the deadline passes for deals between Premier League and EFL clubs.

The recent poor form of the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof shows that Man Utd really needed to sign a top centre-back this summer, but they can no longer bring anyone in from another Premier League club or from abroad.

Rodon could therefore be a fine alternative, but it seems he’s now more likely to head to Tottenham instead.

Edinson Cavani hasn’t played a game for Man United yet, but he’s already thinking about leaving! Click here to read more.

United could live to regret this after their poor start to the season, which has included a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Spurs, who would be in an even stronger position to beat them to a top four place if they signed Rodon.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed in the Championship and seems ready to make the step up to playing in the top flight.