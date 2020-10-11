Juventus hope to beat Man United to world class defender with a major pre contract push in January

Although it’s expected that a lot of things would change at Juventus under Andrea Pirlo, it still looks like the club will be sticking to their strategy of signing top class players on free transfers when the opportunity comes up.

Pirlo himself was a great example of how Juve would sign veteran free agents and get some final great years out of them, while Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Dani Alves and Paul Pogba are some other notable examples.

Their latest target looks set to be David Alaba from Bayern Munich, with Mundo Deportivo confirming that he has no intention of extending his stay in Germany, so Juve will make a big push to secure a pre contract agreement in January.

READ MORE: Man United prepare move for Real Madrid star as his contract situation could force them to cash in

Man United have also been heavily linked with Alaba this summer, with The Express being the latest outlet to make that connection again in the past few days.

You would think that the signing of Alex Telles would reduce their need to sign the Austrian star, but Alaba has started to move inside as his career went on so he could improve things in the centre of defence or as the holding midfielder.

United are a mess just now and Juve are the masters of pulling these deals off, so it’s hard to see him going anywhere other than Italy next summer.