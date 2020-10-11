Liverpool in talks over signing Adrian replacement who could make debut vs Everton next Saturday

Liverpool and Stoke City have reportedly started negotiations over a transfer deal for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The Reds could do with a new signing in goal after a shocker of a performance from Adrian against Aston Villa in their last Premier League game, with the Spaniard looking unreliable for some time now despite initially making a strong start when he joined just over a year ago.

Butland could now be the man to replace him, with the Daily Mirror stating that it suits Stoke to sell the struggling shot-stopper, and this has led to negotiations beginning over a move that could be done in time for the 27-year-old to make his Liverpool debut against Everton next weekend.

The Merseyside Derby is always a hugely important match, and Liverpool fans would surely feel a lot better going into that game if they had Butland in goal rather than Adrian.

Jurgen Klopp surely needs to use the remaining time available to do deals with EFL clubs, as his side clearly need more solid and reliable alternatives to first-choice keeper Alisson while he’s out injured.

Butland hasn’t had the best of times at Stoke of late, but was once regarded as a player with a big future in the Premier League and with the England national team.

Even if he’s not become the ‘keeper many expected him to be, he surely remains a better option than Adrian for a few games while LFC wait for Alisson to return.