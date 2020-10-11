Menu

(Photo) Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara signals that he’s recovered from coronavirus

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara seems to be out of quarantine after recently contracting coronavirus.

See below as the Spain international, a summer signing from Bayern Munich, gets out and about to explore Liverpool…

📍baltic triangle walk.

Reds fans will be hoping Alcantara is feeling well enough to get back on the pitch as soon as possible after recently impressing in his debut against Chelsea.

One of the finest midfielders in the world on his day, Alcantara should end up being a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

