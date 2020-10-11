Manchester United reportedly look set to get a second chance to seal the transfer of Ousmane Dembele on the cheap as Barcelona lower his asking price.

According to Sport, the Red Devils were very close to signing Dembele in the summer, and Barcelona now look set to accept a fee of as little as around £45million to offload him when the transfer window re-opens in January.

The France international could be a bargain at that price, even if he has struggled to find his best form during his time at the Nou Camp.

United need a new quality addition out wide, and Dembele has previously looked a world class talent with big potential, having shone during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

If the 23-year-old can get back to that kind of form, he could certainly improve this Man Utd side, representing a significant upgrade on flops such as Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.

Of course, Barca’s desire to get rid of Dembele on the cheap might serve as a warning sign, but if MUFC do try doing a deal for him, they could eventually find that that’s a very generous price for the player.

Dembele surely hasn’t lost all his talent overnight, and a move away from Barcelona might be the fresh start he needs to get his confidence back.

