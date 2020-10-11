Menu

Man United star Marcus Rashford to wear special Nike boots for England vs Belgium

Marcus Rashford will continue to make his message heard after being awarded an MBE from the Queen for his charitable work since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with a special gesture tonight.

The Manchester United attacker will sport a special pair of Nike boots for England’s clash against Belgium at Wembley tonight.

According to the Telegraph, the boots will carry the messages of 40 schoolchildren who, with this part of a new ‘Marcus Rashford Boot Project’ during Black History Month, which will give a voice to disadvantaged youth.

It’s added that the laces will also feature a quote from the great Muhammad Ali, the Heavyweight titan that became one of the world’s most important figures with a drive for changing society.

The Telegraph report that the 22-year-old will wear these boots for the entire month, starting with tonight’s UEFA Nations League encounter.

Rashford has been one of the nation’s heroes since the pandemic struck with the star battling for the government to extend their free food vouchers scheme, ensuring that children who are entitled to free school meals aren’t left in poverty during during holiday periods.

