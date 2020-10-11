Manchester rivals set to go head-to-head for highly-rated manager

Manchester United and Manchester City could be set to go head-to-head to land highly-rated manager Mauricio Pochettino as both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola’s Premier League futures remain uncertain.

United appointed Solskjaer as their permanent manager in March 2019 following a short spell as interim manager having taken over from Jose Mourinho.

Elsewhere, City’s Guardiola is in his fourth year as the Citizen’s manager but failure to land the club’s long-awaited European silverware and after being outdone domestically by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, the Spaniard’s future has been cast into doubt.

Guardiola is in the final year of his City contract and with no signs he will renew his deal, both Manchester clubs could be set to battle it out for the available Pochettino.

According to a recent report from The Mirror the United board are ‘prepared’ to show Solskjaer the exit if the Norwegian cannot turn the side’s on-field performances around.

However, a recent report from TalkSPORT claims that the Reds may not be the only club in Manchester to be considering sounding out the services of the former Spurs manager.

The report claims that United are ‘aware’ of their rivals interest in the 48-year-old Argentinian as both sides look to improve their long-term futures.