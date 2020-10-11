Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a January transfer window deal for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to replace Dele Alli.

Over the summer, we reported that Milinkovic-Savic was targeted by Juventus and looking likely to join the Turin giants, though this never materialised and other top clubs might now take advantage.

According to Don Balon, Tottenham could sign the £58.9million-rated Serbia international to replace Alli as his future looks in doubt, with Manchester United linked as suitors for the England international in the same report.

The 24-year-old could be a fine signing for Man Utd if he can revive his career with a move away from Tottenham, and Milinkovic-Savic also makes sense as an ideal replacement for him in this Spurs side.

Alli looks to have fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho slightly, and it looked like he might leave during the summer as the Telegraph linked him with Paris Saint-Germain, though this is another move that seemingly fell through.

It certainly seems likely, however, that Alli and Milinkovic-Savic are both players who will be on the move before long, and these deals could benefit everyone involved.