Manchester United’s new signing Facundo Pellistri has spoken out on his transfer to Old Trafford this summer and an offer he had from Lyon.

The young Uruguayan winger looks a huge prospect and an exciting signing for the Red Devils, and it’s unsurprising to hear he seemingly had other offers as well.

United fans will hope Pellistri can become the next big thing to break through at the club, with young players often getting the chance to shine at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed opportunities to players like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams, so may also soon provide a pathway for Pellistri to play regularly in the United first-team.

Speaking about his decision to join Man Utd, the teenager suggested it was the lure of playing in the Premier League that saw him choose the switch to England over joining Lyon.

My number for this new challenge about to begin. Already in Manchester, looking forward to join the team. Come on!

Speaking to Uruguayan outlet Telemundo, as translated by Goal, he said: “There was a lot of talk about the two offers and luckily they tried to leave me out of it as much as possible so as not to go crazy.

“First came Lyon and then Manchester and I am very happy with the opportunity.

“It’s a league that I always watch with my parents, seeing the great teams and you can’t imagine going to play there.

“Now that I have the chance to play there, I’m eager to start a new adventure and see how the rhythm is and if it is as fast as they say.”