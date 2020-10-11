Why Paul Pogba has led Man United to consider new manager swoop again

Comments from Paul Pogba have reportedly reminded Manchester United that they could perhaps do with a change in manager.

While this is surely not the only reason the Red Devils might be considering moving on from the struggling Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it is mentioned as one key thing that has seen them rekindle their interest in former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in a report from the Daily Mirror.

It’s claimed in the report that Pogba’s comments in a recent press conference about a move to Real Madrid, as quoted by RMC, have left United feeling that they could do with having a more forceful managerial presence inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be annoyed at the Pogba transfer saga hitting the headlines yet again, and it might be that Solskjaer doesn’t quite command enough respect to keep this sort of thing from happening.

The Norwegian tactician got off to a strong start when he first replaced Jose Mourinho at United, but he was initially only the caretaker manager, and it’s debatable if he really has the credentials to be leading such a big club in the long term.

The Mirror also claim that United are aware that a world class coach like Pochettino is not going to be available forever, with Manchester City also linked with him in their report.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t tend to stay that long at each of his clubs, and there are perhaps already signs that he’s lost his touch slightly as City go downhill.

Pochettino did tremendous work during his time at Tottenham and it’s a surprise he’s not yet found himself a new job, but one can imagine he’d be an ideal candidate for United or City if they changed managers any time soon.

United have changed managers a lot in recent years, with the Manchester Evening News noting that Pochettino was also considered by them before they hired Solskjaer.