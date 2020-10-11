Real Madrid tipped to move for world class striker after he shines at international level with a current Real Madrid star

Although there’s no sign that Erling Haaland is looking to leave Borussia Dortmund anytime soon, there’s always been a feeling that his stay in Germany will simply be a pit stop on his way to something even bigger.

He’s proven that he’s an elite striker and he keeps thriving every time he steps up a level, so it’s easy to see him going to Real Madrid and tearing it up.

Mundo Deportivo have looked at that prospect again today, and it’s suggested that the move could be likely after Haaland linked up superbly with Martin Odegaard for Norway today.

His first goal came after the Real Madrid playmaker took the defence out with a fantastic through ball, and the report confirms that Real Madrid are very interested in making the international link up happen at club level too.

In many ways it’s an obvious link to make due to Karim Benzema getting older – it means Real are going to need a new striker at some point in the next couple of years.

It might be in Real’s interests to keep Odegaard in the team so he continues to talk up the club to Haaland when they are on international duty, and it’s a story that will probably gain more traction in a summer or two.