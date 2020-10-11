Menu

Video: Robin van Persie’s son Shaqueel scores screamer for Feyenoord against Ajax in youth team match

Robin van Persie set the Premier League alight with his wonderful goals and skills for many years at both Arsenal and Manchester United, and could his son now be another one to watch for the future?

Watch below as Shaqueel van Persie scores a stunning overhead kick for the Feyenoord youth team in their big match with rivals Ajax…

Van Persie Junior looks another hugely promising talent, and it will be interesting to see if he can follow in his father’s footsteps by getting into the Feyenoord first-team eventually.

RVP went from there to Arsenal and later to Man Utd, becoming one of the finest forwards in Europe for many years before retiring in 2019.

