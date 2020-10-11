‘Southgate is awful’ – These England fans react to ‘defensive’ lineup against Belgium

Kieran Trippier and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are the only two players to retain their starting spot from the Wales win ahead of England’s UEFA Nations League tie against Belgium at 5pm.

Considerable changes were expected with this the second fixture of an international break that will see the Three Lions play three times.

Gareth Southgate appears to be sticking to the 3-4-3/5-2-3 formation that’s been deployed as of late, with three right-backs actually all featuring in the starting lineup.

Jordan Pickford is in between the sticks after a barren run of form for Everton, Trent Alexander-Arnold starts at right wing-back, with Wednesday’s captain Trippier starting on the left.

Kyle Walker is the third right-back in action, but looks set to play his 50th appearance for the Three Lions as part of a centre-back three alongside Eric Dier and Harry Maguire.

Declan Rice partners Jordan Henderson in central midfield.

Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford shape up next to Calvert-Lewin to round off the front three.

Here’s how some England supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

7 defensive players? Southgate is awful. — Conn (@ConnCFC) October 11, 2020

Southgate has now proved himself to be a fraud. Too scared to drop the ‘big name’ players. Fancy dropping Coady who was excellent for a completely out of form Maguire. And Grealish deserved a start. Pathetic from the manager. — David Renouf (@LTCwolf) October 11, 2020

Gareth Southgate clearly is against creativity. His agenda’s are so clear. Going nowhere with him. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) October 11, 2020

3 rbs, no creativity in midfield (Mount will probably play on wing), Pickford starts and no Grealish… pic.twitter.com/L8dWnv6Bi1 — • (@MorganWilkins0n) October 11, 2020

How has grealish not made this side ! He was head anf shoulders above everyone against Wales, mount is nowhere near him , and no I’m not a villa fan either , England ??????? #ENGBEL — shaun fairbrother (@bonobino) October 11, 2020

Listen to the people. Get that dinosaur gone #southgateout — Tom (@tomscrawford) October 11, 2020

7 DEFENSIVE PLAYERS? 5 DEFENDERS AND 2 DMs ??? IS THIS GUY FOR REAL?! I give up with England honestly. Wasting another talented generation under this boring defensive clown. Bring back the 433, play a good midfield 3 and we’ll be fine. Shame he can’t see it. ? — – (@grizigriezmann) October 11, 2020

This formation has come under criticism for its lack of creativity recently, with the setup meaning that the onus is largely on the wide players to fashion chances.

It will be very interesting to see how this tactic and selection of players fares against a quality side in Belgium, who are led by former Premier League boss Roberto Martinez.

One of the biggest calls is undoubtedly Calvert-Lewin retaining his spot after a very solid debut ahead of superstar striker Harry Kane and fellow in-form talisman Danny Ings.